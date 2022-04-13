Aaron Rodgers creates viral video at youth football event

Posted by Mike Florio on April 13, 2022, 9:54 AM EDT
NFL: JAN 22 NFC Divisional Round - 49ers at Packers
Getty Images

It happened on March 12. For some reason, it took a month for the video to surface.

Participating in a youth flag football event in Orange County, California, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw an interception to a young player who hid for an instant behind a receiver before springing into action. Then it got good.

As shown in the video posted by the NFL on social media, the kid ran the ball to Rodgers, handed it to him, and ran away in celebration. Rodgers, in a likely unintended homage to the classic Peyton Manning United Way parody from SNL, threw the ball at the kid.

It almost hit his legs. The real question is whether Rodgers was aiming for the kid’s legs, or whether he was aiming to come close to the kid’s legs.

Regardless, the event raised $375,000. And Rodgers didn’t have to be there. Whatever criticism he may get for his churlish reaction to the kid mildly (and hilariously) disrespecting him, Rodgers should be praised for showing up and participating.

Permalink 2 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

2 responses to “Aaron Rodgers creates viral video at youth football event

  2. I don’t care what he does. He can’t make up for arrogantly lying due to selfish and privileged reasons until he apologizes for doing so. Getting indignant when you’re exposed as a fraud doesn’t do it for me.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.