Adam Stenavich: Packers looking for wideouts that allow us to run our offense

Getty Images

Word this week has been that quarterback Aaron Rodgers will not be taking part in the voluntary portion of the team’s offseason program and that’s led to questions about how things will come together for a Packers offense that’s in the midst of a major transition at wide receiver.

The departures of Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling leaves the Packers with Randall Cobb, Allen Lazard, and an expectation of further additions to the receiving corps in the weeks to come. The draft is one avenue the team can take to add receiving options and offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich spent some time talking about integrating rookies into an offense with Rodgers at the helm.

“There may be some things that you know you can’t do with some younger guys that Davante, just through experience, him and Aaron’s connection, there may be some things that are going to take some time to develop,” Stenavich said, via Bill Huber of SI.com. “But I think for the most part, we’re looking for the pieces that are going to allow us to run the offense that we want to run.”

The draft isn’t the only route available to the Packers and a trade or free agent signing could make for less of a learning curve for a newcomer to Green Bay, but any path they follow is going to leave the offense as a work in progress heading into Stenavich’s first regular season in his new job.