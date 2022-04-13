Austin Jackson sees himself as a tackle but faces an uncertain future

Getty Images

The Dolphins used the 18th overall choice on offensive lineman Austin Jackson in 2020, hoping he was the replacement for Laremy Tunsil. Jackson, though, hasn’t proved to be.

He made 12 starts at left tackle as a rookie and another three games there early in 2021 before the Dolphins moved him to left guard. He started 13 games at left guard and wasn’t much better.

The Dolphins’ free agent signings of Pro Bowl left tackle Terron Armstead and left guard Connor Williams has created uncertainty about Jackson’s future. The Dolphins could have him compete with Liam Eichenberg at right tackle.

“I played [right tackle] in high school, played it in college,” Jackson said, via Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald. “I actually, collegiately, started at it. So, it’s not completely new for me. But at the end of the day, I have to make sure I’m 100 percent right in my techniques and fundamentals. Because, what our offense does, if you get the technique down and use that same technique, it’s supposed to be the same at every position. It’s really allowing for people to be interchangeable. So, first things first, that’s what we’re locking in on in April.”

Tua Tagovailoa is left-handed, so the right side of his line protects his blindside. That is more of an unknown than the left side of the team’s offensive line, with Jackson, Eichenberg, Robert Hunt, Solomon Kindley, Robert Jones and Greg Little candidates for the two spots on the right side.

Jackson believes the Dolphins’ zone running scheme fits his abilities. He will get a chance to prove it.