Baker Mayfield on the Browns: “I feel disrespected”

Posted by Mike Florio on April 13, 2022, 1:46 PM EDT
NFL: DEC 25 Browns at Packers
Getty Images

Browns (for now) quarterback Baker Mayfield has broken his silence regarding the events that eventually will see him no longer be a member of the Browns.

I feel disrespected,” Mayfield said in a lengthy appearance on the YNK Podcast. “One hundred percent. Because I was told one thing, and they completely did another. That’s what I’m in the middle of right now.”

He nevertheless said that he has no regrets regarding his time in Cleveland. And while he expressed no preferences regarding his next destination, Mayfield addressed what he wants generally.

“I’m just looking for stabilization right now,” Mayfield said. “And like I know what I need to do for me to be the best organization of me and be able to lead an organization. And like I’m in a good place right now. I have no clue where I’m going.”

No one does at this point. He called Seattle “the most likely option,” and he acknowledged that the Colts would have been a possibility. (They traded for Matt Ryan.)

The real question is whether Mayfield will cooperate with efforts to trade him or take the position that he should be cut, so that he can choose his next team. Given that he feels disrespected and, based on his own words, lied to, he may not be inclined to be a good soldier when it comes to the team’s effort to treat him as a pawn in the game to get value for him — and to keep him away from a team like the Steelers.

Either way, he’s making $18.8 million next year. The goal, then, is setting himself up for a deal in 2023. Ideally, then, he’ll go to a place where he can play and play well in 2022.

Permalink 17 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

17 responses to “Baker Mayfield on the Browns: “I feel disrespected”

  1. I don’t blame Baker. He played last year injured and gets a middle finger in return for his services.

  2. If he feels disrespected now just wait until he gets traded and becomes a backup

  4. 18.8M disgruntled backup QB. With a prima dona 40M+ QB. And needing to carry another QB because the backup is likely to hand off to the other team.
    Quarterback room: north of $60M. Yikes.

  6. If you pay me $50 million over 5 years you can dis me all you like.
    I’ll go elsewhere and make a little more.
    Maybe I’ll work at improving and earning a lot more.

  7. Because of all those tiresome commercials he did, especially around the Browns’ stadium, Baker has made himself a pinata. He needs to go somewhere and shut it down and shut up and let his play do the talking.

  9. Disrespect from the Browns and the 31 other teams that have passed so far. It would be entertaining if he ended up in Pittsburgh.

  11. unfortunately you are nothing more than a lower tier Quarterback. you have been paid a lot of $$ . if you keep quiet you can hang around for a few more years . the ball as they say is in your court.

  12. I’m rooting for the guy. He strikes me as a genuine guy, an honest one and no one likes those types usually. he’s a guy with heart. Good luck to him.

  13. He played injured last year because he was afraid of losing his job , which he did anyway is the funny part. He held the team back.

  15. Mayfield played poorly last season, ranking 21st in EPA per play, behind Carson Wentz and barely ahead of Daniel Jones. Ya should be disrespected!

  16. The real loser in this is Progressive. Now they can’t just re-run all of those At Home With Baker commercials.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.