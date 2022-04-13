Bengals’ Tee Higgins recovering from shoulder surgery

Getty Images

Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins suffered a shoulder injury in September that caused him to miss two games. He then played the rest of the season, through the Super Bowl, with the injury, but he has now had surgery to repair it.

Higgins had surgery for a torn labrum, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. He is expected to be good to go before training camp.

Despite the shoulder injury, Higgins had a strong second season, catching 74 passes for 1,091 yards and six touchdowns in 2021.

Higgins was at the Cincinnati Reds’ opening day game yesterday with his arm in a sling.