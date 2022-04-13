Carson Strong, Matt Corral visiting with Steelers this week

Posted by Myles Simmons on April 13, 2022, 8:57 AM EDT
Nevada v Kansas State
Getty Images

With this year’s NFL draft a little more than two weeks away, the Steelers are doing some final work on a couple more quarterbacks.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Pittsburgh is hosting Nevada quarterback Carson Strong on Wednesday and Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral on Thursday for pre-draft visits.

While Corral’s visits have been well documented, this is the first reported visit for Strong. A three-year starter at Nevada, Strong set a program record with 36 touchdown passes in 2021. The Vacaville, Calif. native was named the Mountain West offensive player of the year in both 2020 and 2021.

Pittsburgh also reportedly met with Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder and North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell last week.

After Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement, the Steelers signed quarterback Mitchell Trubisky to compete for the team’s starting role. But Trubisky’s presence clearly won’t prevent Pittsburgh from drafting another passer.

2 responses to “Carson Strong, Matt Corral visiting with Steelers this week

  1. Strong is not a starting NFL QB. Only guy we should consider trading up for is Willis and that is only if he falls past Seattle at 9. would be fine taking Corral Ridder or Pickett at 20. Everyone saying this class stinks, it does. There is a ton of potential though and one of these guys is going to be good

