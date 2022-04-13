Dalvin Cook on Za’Darius Smith: “He’s a problem”

Houston Texans v Green Bay Packers
The Vikings need plenty of help on defense. Running back Dalvin Cook is happy with one of the defensive players they have gotten.

“Yeah, I’m glad we got 55 from the Packers,” Cook told reporters on Tuesday, regarding new Minnesota linebacker Za'Darius Smith. “He’s a problem. Teaming him up with Danielle [Hunter] is going to be something special.”

Despite the numbers that initially emerged, Smith signed a deal essentially worth $9.5 million for one year. The terms and dollars reflect the risk arising from a back injury that caused Smith to miss most of the 2021 season.

If Smith stays healthy, he can indeed be a major problem. And he can help make a defensive unit that has been a bad kind of problem a lot better.

  1. Z is a disrupter.

    Hope he is fully recovered (backs are tricky) and has a great season (except when he plays the Packers!).

  2. Love Z Smith, he’s a hoot. Just hope he’s got to sit out both games against the Packers this year.

