Davis Mills “definitely comfortable” with leadership role in Houston

Getty Images

Texans head coach Lovie Smith made it clear this week that the team is full of confidence in quarterback Davis Mills as their starter as he heads into his second season and Mills said Tuesday that he’s not lacking in confidence in himself.

Mills spoke at a press conference from the team’s offseason program and said that he feels he’s done a good job of “kind of dancing on that border” between cockiness and confidence about his ability to run the offense. Mills added that he feels he’s made notable growth since the start of his rookie season and that’s given him similar confidence about being a leader in Houston.

“I’m definitely comfortable,” Mills said. “I think the biggest thing is being a leader for the team. It starts with showing up every day. Showing the team that you are here to put in work. I think people mention a lot that the quarterback’s role is a vocal leader and I think that comes with the position. I’ve been doing that my whole life so I’m ready for that challenge and that standpoint of it. The biggest thing is going out and showing up every day in meeting rooms, weight room, on the field and gaining the respect of my teammates so I can take on that role.”

It will be some time before we know how everything plays out for Mills and the Texans, but there seems to be little doubt on anyone’s part about the quarterback getting every opportunity to prove himself in the months to come.