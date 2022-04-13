Derek Carr agrees to three-year extension with Raiders

Posted by Josh Alper on April 13, 2022, 10:38 AM EDT
NFL: JAN 15 AFC Wild Card - Raiders at Bengals
Getty Images

The Raiders and quarterback Derek Carr found their sweet spot.

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels said last month that he hoped the two sides would find that “sweet spot” in negotiations for a contract extension this offseason. On Wednesday, they reached it and Carr has agreed to a three-year extension with the team.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the new pact is worth $121.5 million. Carr is in the final year of his current deal, so he’s now under contract in Las Vegas through the 2025 season.

The deal wide receiver Davante Adams signed after coming to the Raiders in a trade runs through 2026, so the Raiders now have two offensive linchpins locked up for years to come thanks to the work done by McDaniels and General Manager Dave Ziegler since they joined the organization earlier this year.

34 responses to “Derek Carr agrees to three-year extension with Raiders

  2. JMD and Ziegler are killing it in their first off-season. They’ve made more positive personnel moves in their 3 months on the job vs what Gruden and Mayock did in 3 years. It’s nice to finally have a professional front-office and staff who know how to run things.

  5. Three more years of being the fourth best Qb in the AFC West and getting shook by Bosa and Khalil Mack Justin Herbert and Brandon Staley are loving this

  7. The Raiders now have Two dollars and 35 cents left in cap room and may need to play 8 man football

  8. Very Deserving. Glad we have him for atleast 2 more years, arguably the best Raider QB of all time. I bet the contract is for around 69mill guaranteed which is pretty fair and favorable for the team. Great Job to the organization for getting distractions out the way and focusing on football.

  11. It won’t be long when we will start seeing average QB’s making 50 million per year. We have become desensitized with the amount of money most athletes now receive but many appear to be okay with all this. Ticket prices, food and drinks at stadiums are just insane. Sports at one time were about the average person taking there family to be entertained for a few hours, now most can only watch it on tv.

  14. I love this deal for my Radiers but the market is waaaaaaayyyyyyy to high for not elite players.

  15. When the Raiders absolutely needed a touchdown in their one playoff game, Derek Carr threw INT and lost the game. This is what you will always get with Carr. Good, but not good enough.

  17. Damn, Pat Mahomes and Josh Allen’s contracts looking better and better as time goes by.

  18. Still no chance for the Raiders anytime soon. Their QB roster is filled backup QBs. They have no fan base in Vegas and all three teams in their division are MILES better than them.

  19. Here go again, terrible management and worse staff all the way down the personnel on the team. Raiders will Raider…….4th place finish in the division confirmed!

  20. Why commit that type of $$ to a slightly better than average QB who hasn’t played in McDaniel’s system yet? Foolish.

  21. don’tbeaboosterbrains says:
    April 13, 2022 at 11:20 am

    Still no chance for the Raiders anytime soon. Their QB roster is filled backup QBs. They have no fan base in Vegas and all three teams in their division are MILES better than them

    —————-

    The Raiders made the playoffs last year and got considerably better this off-season.

  24. Funny…9 months ago fans were wanting him traded. And he didnt have a prove it year by any means.

  26. One person said Carr was the best QB in Raider history…..

    Well if Darryl Lamonica (80 years old) and Jim Plunkett (74 years old) came back to play, Carr would be the third best QB on the team. If Kenny Stabler got out of the grave he would win the starting position too.

    40 million a year? Seriously?

  27. This shouldn’t come as a shock to anyone. It’s a large reason why Davante Adams wanted to go to LV.

  28. Higher % completions than Brady, more yards than Burrow, despite missing Waller for extended period, and Ruggs was leading league in yards per catch. His defenses throughout his career avg 26 points per game letting up. He isn’t issue, but now time to prove DC!

  30. footfan68 says:
    April 13, 2022 at 10:48 am
    Three more years of being the fourth best Qb in the AFC West and getting shook by Bosa and Khalil Mack Justin Herbert and Brandon Staley are loving this
    ——————————————————————————————————————
    Bosa vs the Raiders last season… 1-2 tackles and 1 sack per meet. Great job against a bad Raiders offensive line. Right? Now you want to add Mack’s name, like the Raiders didn’t add anyone to make the Chargers worry. It must suck when you get beat by a team that didn’t have their head coach that started the season, not their number one receiver.

  32. villainy says:
    April 13, 2022 at 11:44 am
    One person said Carr was the best QB in Raider history…..

    Well if Darryl Lamonica (80 years old) and Jim Plunkett (74 years old) came back to play, Carr would be the third best QB on the team. If Kenny Stabler got out of the grave he would win the starting position too.

    40 million a year? Seriously?

    __________________________

    This isnt just a stats argument Obviously in this era Derek is gonna blow all the old numbers out the water. What does transcend the different eras is the actual talent. Those QBs we all hold dear were carried by some of the scariest Defenses in NFL history. Derek has lead some truly awful teams and always put up top 10 numbers every season. The 2 years hes had an atleast middling defense hes gotten them to the playoffs.

  33. I know the devil is in the details of these contracts, but….um…$40M per year for Derek Carr seems like an awful lot…..really, just an awfully large amount. And I like Carr. But, jeez.

  34. Not a bad quarterback and McDaniels will give him an offense that works for him. You could do a lot worse.

