Derek Carr: Extension structured to “really have continuity” with Raiders

Posted by Josh Alper on April 13, 2022, 4:56 PM EDT
Las Vegas Raiders v Indianapolis Colts
Getty Images

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr signed a three-year extension on Wednesday and he told reporters at a press conference that his goal in negotiations was not to maximize his return in the deal.

Carr was due to make $21 million in 2022 and will get a raise to $24.9 million before the extension kicks in next year. He’ll be guaranteed another $40-plus million early in the 2023 league year — the reported total value of the extension is $121.5 million — and told reporters that he set out to show that they could structure a deal that allows the Raiders to “keep everybody together and really have continuity, have something to build on” in Las Vegas.

Carr noted that the team traded Khalil Mack after his last extension and that his goal is to continue playing with teammates like Chandler Jones, Devante Adams, Hunter Renfrow, and Foster Moreau for years to come.

“Everyone looks at certain numbers, they’re not going to get the whole picture of how it’s structured and how we did things. . . . We made sure guys like Chandler, guys like Devante, guys like hopefully Hunter and Foster and those guys can stay here the way we structured it. I went through a heartbreak already last time I signed my contract. My best friend left. I didn’t want that to ever happen again.”

Carr started his first playoff game after the 2021 season, but the Raiders couldn’t get past the Bengals. The offseason’s moves have raised expectations of further success in the years to come and the Raiders’ ability to reach them will factor into how long the band stays together.

7 responses to “Derek Carr: Extension structured to “really have continuity” with Raiders

  1. Nice work Derek, leaving $$ on the table for the rest of the team.

  2. That’s funny because after he signed his last contract he talked about how team friendly his contract was and how he could have gotten more. Then they had to get rid of mack.

  3. correction: Raiders couldn’t get past the refs….(who even tried to lie about it and said they blew the whistle after the TD)

  5. He must look up to Tom Brady and follows his example. Carr needs to collect RINGS… not CASH. Tom Brady is not going down as the G.O.A.T. because he made the most money.

  6. He learned by watching guys like Rodgers who’s more interested in inflating his bank account, and his ego, than he is at winning a Superbowl. You can’t win when there’s no money left for any other star players when it’s all being eaten up by the quarterback

