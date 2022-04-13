Derek Carr: Throwing to Davante Adams again is like riding a bike

Getty Images

The Raiders shook up the AFC West when they traded for receiver Davante Adams and gave him a lucrative contract.

But that decision to bring in Adams also allowed the receiver to realize a long-establish dream with his college quarterback.

Las Vegas signed Derek Carr to a three-year contract extension on Wednesday, which potentially keeps him a Raider through the 2025 season. In Carr’s Wednesday press conference, he told reporters that it’s been “so good” to have Adams as his teammate again.

“It’s been a couple of years since we got to throw together because when we moved from the Bay, again, we were like almost neighbors,” Carr said. “And we’ve always been close, having dinner at each other’s houses and things like that. And then when we moved, obviously he’s not coming out here, I wasn’t going back to the Bay. But I told my brothers — I said after the first time we threw, they’re like, ‘How was it?’ I was like, ‘Honestly, it was like riding a bike.’ Every ball is right here and the guy is so freakishly talented, he makes me look better than I actually am.

“It’s a blessing to be able to play with him not only because of the player he is, but he’s one of my best friends in the whole world. We’ve tried to plot and scheme this thing for a long time, you know? But at the end of the day, we both loved our situations. He had a great situation, I had a great situation. But we always talked about it, one day we were going to make it happen. And the opportunity came and we worked hard to try and make that happen. And the fact that it’s here, it’s exciting. We’ve had success together, but that was at the college level — completely different. But we do have confidence that we can do it at this level, too.”

Carr and Adams were teammates at Fresno State, with Adams catching 233 passes for 3,031 yards with 38 touchdowns in their two shared seasons from 2012-2013.

They were then both selected in the second round of the 2014 draft, with Carr going to the Raiders at No. 36 overall and Adams going to the Packers at No. 53 overall.