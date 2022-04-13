Fans are donating to the animal rescue group supported by Dwayne Haskins

Getty Images

NFL fans have found a way to honor the life of Dwayne Haskins.

Via Jori Epstein of USA Today, 299 donors have given nearly $6,500 collectively to Wolf Trap Animal Rescue. The Northern Virginia group experienced a 430-percent uptick in donations from Saturday through Tuesday, as fans made contributions in memory of Haskins.

Why Wolf Trap Animal Rescue? Fans who were trying to come up with a charity to support on behalf of Haskins identified the group because Haskins supported it in 2019 during the league’s annual My Cause, My Cleats initiative.

“Dogs are a man’s best friend,” Haskins said in 2019, via the Commanders website. “We just love spending time with them — they bring a whole bunch of energy — and they make my day brighter.” The article also includes a video of Haskins opening the box containing the custom cleats he wore and further discussing his support o Wolf Trap Animal Rescue.

To donate to the cause that Dwayne Haskins supported, click here. Every little bit will help serve the cause that meant a lot to him, and it will give many who continue to struggle with the news of his passing a way to honor his life and legacy.