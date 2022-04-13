Inside the Derek Carr deal

April 13, 2022
It’s a $40.5 MILLION PER YEAR CONTRACT! Unless it isn’t.

Earlier, we pointed out that the Raiders could, in theory, cut quarterback Derek Carr after only one year, at a total payout of $24.9 million. We’ve now gotten a look at the full details of the deal.

Here they are.

1. Signing bonus: $7.5 million.

2. 2022 base salary: $17.4 million, fully guaranteed.

3. 2023 base salary: $32.9 million, guaranteed for injury at signing and fully guaranteed on the third day of the 2023 waivers period.

4. 2024 base salary: $41.2 million, $7.5 million of which is guaranteed for injury at signing and becomes fully guaranteed on the third day of the 2023 waivers period.

5. 2025 base salary: $41.2 million.

6. 2022-25 workout bonus: $100,000 per year.

Although there’s no reason to think the Raiders will pull the plug on the deal after only one season, they can if they want — as long as Carr is healthy after the 2022 campaign.

They can also escape after two seasons, with Carr owed $7.5 million for 2024, which likely is subject to offset. Or they can cut the cord after three seasons.

Regardless, the contract has some team-friendly aspects. If all four seasons are honored, Carr will make $35.525 million per year.

