Jabrill Peppers: It will be interesting to see Joe Judge on the offensive side

Getty Images

Jabrill Peppers joined Joe Judge in making the move from the Giants to the Patriots this offseason, but only Peppers will be in a familiar role in New England.

Peppers will continue playing safety while Judge will be working as an offensive assistant. He was the special teams coordinator for the Patriots — and wide receivers coach for one season — before being hired as the Giants head coach in 2020.

That run ended after he posted a 10-23 record, but Peppers said on Tuesday that he loves Judge and that his presence helped draw him to the team as a free agent. Like many others, though, Peppers is curious to see how Judge does with a significant hand in the team’s offense.

“A little bit,” Peppers said, via WEEI. “But back in New York he kind of leaned toward the offense and favored them a little bit more. So it’s not too much of a surprise to me. But it will be interesting to see what he does on the offensive side because usually I know him as the head guy and the special teams guru. So, it will be interesting to see him on that side and talk a little smack to him.”

Quarterback Mac Jones‘ development will be a crucial part of the story of the Patriots’ 2022 season and his progress will be used as the measuring stick for the success of the Patriots’ approach to their offensive coaching staff this season.