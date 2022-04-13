Josh McDaniels: Derek Carr wants to help us win any way he can

Getty Images

Derek Carr signed an extension with the Raiders on Wednesday. He didn’t get a megadeal, comparatively speaking, but that wasn’t the quarterback’s goal.

Carr said he wanted to structure a deal that allows the Raiders to “keep everybody together and really have continuity, have something to build on” in Las Vegas.

Carr helped the Raiders, and the Raiders’ goal is to help Carr.

“What he did, and what we were willing to come to terms on, I think shows you he is significantly invested in this place, this organization, and helping us in any way that he can to try to win,” McDaniels told Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The Raiders could cut Carr after only one season at a total payout of only $24.9 million. That, though, isn’t their intention, according to McDaniels.

Since the day he was hired, McDaniels repeatedly has expressed confidence that Carr is the team’s quarterback of the present and quarterback of the future. He reiterated that Wednesday.

“I don’t think there’s anything behind curtain number two here,” McDaniels said. “Whenever you go into a commitment like this, the plan is for it to work out well for both sides and for everybody to be happy and believe that it’s the right thing for your team. There’s no other intent on any of this other than to try to put the best team on the field for the Raiders, and Derek was obviously excited to try and do that as well.”

If it goes as planned, Carr will have another $40.5 million guaraneed early in the 2023 waiver period. And if he plays all the contract, Carr will make $35.525 million per year.