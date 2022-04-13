Josh McDaniels: I look forward to working with Derek Carr this season and beyond

Getty Images

The Raiders officially announced quarterback Derek Carr‘s contract extension on Wednesday afternoon.

Word of Carr’s agreement on a three-year deal with the team broke earlier in the day and the team confirmed it with a release a short time later. They did not announce any terms of the deal, which was initially reported as being worth $121 million.

PFT reported that only $24.9 million of Carr’s future compensation is fully guaranteed with another $40 million-plus partially guaranteed at the time of signing. Whatever the structure, Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels said that he’s looking forward to spending multiple seasons working with the quarterback.

“Derek Carr has been the leader of this franchise for a long time and we are thrilled to continue that relationship moving forward,” McDaniels said in a statement. “He has been a great example of someone who always puts the team first and we appreciate his desire to keep doing that while leading on and off the field. It is clear how much Derek cares about this organization, his teammates and winning. I look forward to the opportunity to work with him this season and beyond.”

If the Raiders are able to get out of the contract, the results of the McDaniels/Carr partnership will determine how long they are colleagues in Las Vegas.