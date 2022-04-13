Lions sign DeShon Elliott

Getty Images

DeShon Elliott‘s visit to Detroit today apparently went well.

Elliott, a free agent safety, signed a one-year deal with the Lions, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The 24-year-old Elliott has spent his entire four-year career with the Ravens. He has shown promise and earned a starting job on the Ravens’ defense, but injuries have plagued him and he has played in just 28 games in four seasons.

Elliott started six games last season but suffered a season-ending biceps and pectoral injury in November.