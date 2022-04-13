Mike Gesicki on appealing for WR tag: Up to agent, I’m not a big controversy guy

Getty Images

Mike Gesicki is listed as a tight end by the Dolphins on their roster and he was listed as one when they franchise-tagged him earlier this year, but some have wondered if Gesicki has a case for being termed a wide receiver on the latter front.

Gesicki spent more than half his time lined up in the slot during the 2021 season and he lined up as an outside receiver more than twice as often as he was in the tight end’s traditional in-line spot. The difference in payout between the two tags is almost $7.5 million, which makes for a lot of reasons why Gesicki might want to appeal the tight end designation.

At a Wednesday press conference, Gesicki said he is “obviously playing” while noting that he’s taking part in voluntary work in the team’s offseason program. He also said that it will be his agent who handles any matters having to do with how he’s tagged.

“I’m not a big controversy guy . . . I don’t want to be in the headlines for the wrong reasons,” Gesicki said, via Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com.

One way to avoid any haggling over tags would be to hammer out a long-term extension before the July 15 deadline for tagged players to do so. Gesicki expressed his desire that “hopefully, eventually, I get what I deserve moving forward” but offered no guesses about whether such a deal may be coming his way.