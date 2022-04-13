Playmakers makes its UK debut

Getty Images

Good things come to those who wait. Or something.

Our friends in the UK, who are extremely passionate NFL fans and surprisingly loyal viewers of PFT Live on Sky Sports, had to wait four extra weeks for the release of Playmakers.

It’s now out. And it’s showing up, as the photos we’re getting from London and elsewhere confirm.

Here’s the landing page for the book, from the Hachette UK website. And here’s the path to order it on the UK version of Amazon.

There really are thousands of NFL fans in the UK. And since NFL coverage isn’t quite as pervasive internationally as it is nationally, they gobble up everything they can get.

The folks in the UK also seem to share our sensibilities, compartmentalizing love of the game and a healthy dose of skepticism regarding the true motivations and behaviors of its various stewards. We look forward to personally visiting our friends in the UK, one of these days. For now, the best options include watching PFT Live on Sky Sports, checking out the website, and/or dropping a few quid for your own copy of Playmakers.

The American crowd can still get Playmakers via Amazon. Currently, there are 21 copies available at $13.99.