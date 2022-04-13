Seahawks hosting Desmond Ridder Wednesday

April 13, 2022
The Seahawks are one of several teams seen as a possible landing spot for a rookie quarterback in the draft later this month, but they have not been as busy playing hosts to prospects as some of their peers in the last couple of weeks.

Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder will be paying the team a visit on Wednesday and Tom Pelissero of NFL Media notes that it is the first known visit from a quarterback for the Seahawks this offseason. There’s been no other word of scheduled meetings, so Ridder’s visit may be the only one that the team winds up hosting ahead of the draft.

Drew Lock and Jacob Eason are the only quarterbacks currently on the Seahawks roster. The team has talked about bringing back Geno Smith, but his return would not seem like enough to take them out of the running for a quarterback.

Ridder could be that guy, although subterfuge is part of the pre-draft process for many teams so the Seahawks’ lack of meetings with other prospects doesn’t mean they’re not considering other options at the position.

3 responses to “Seahawks hosting Desmond Ridder Wednesday

  1. knowing the Seahawks over the back half of the 2010s I fully expect them to trade up and take the Zappe Kid from Western Kentucky. Pete is the most overrated coach of the last 15 years and the front office whiffs just show how much of a smartest guy in the building type he is

  2. This guy is going to go in the top 6-12 picks and all the mock draft muppets will scream “reach!” like always.

  3. Desmond Ridder is going to be the best Quarterback in this year’s draft. Some team will be getting their starting Quarterback for the next 12-15 years.

