Steelers interested in signing Tyrann Mathieu, if the price is right

Add the Steelers to the list of teams interested in signing free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu — if Mathieu will accept the contract the Steelers offer him.

The Steelers’ website posted an item saying that the Steelers have an interest in signing Mathieu. However, the item said that the Steelers would want Mathieu to agree to a deal for “what they believe he is worth,” and that Mathieu may not agree with the Steelers’ assessment of what kind of contract he should get.

That’s always the case for any free agent, of course, but it appears this offseason that teams aren’t placing as high a value on Mathieu as he was hoping for. Mathieu acknowledged he was disappointed by the Chiefs declining to bring him back, and interest from other teams appears to be lukewarm so far.

The Rams, Eagles and Saints have all been reported to have interest in Mathieu, although reports have suggested that he’s not particularly close to signing with anyone.