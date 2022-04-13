Stephon Gilmore visits Colts

Getty Images

The top free agent still available got a look in Indianapolis today.

Free agent cornerback Stephon Gilmore paid a visit to the Colts.

On our list of the NFL’s Top 100 free agents, Gilmore is the highest-ranked of those who have not yet signed a contract or received the franchise tag.

The 31-year-old Gilmore was the NFL’s defensive player of the year in 2019 with the Patriots, although last year he was traded to the Panthers and didn’t play much as he struggled to stay healthy. Gilmore is likely waiting for a team to pay him like the elite cornerback he still thinks he can be. The Colts are a team with the cap space to give him that kind of contract.