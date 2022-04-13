Texans signing Steven Nelson

Getty Images

Earlier this week, head coach Lovie Smith made it clear that the Texans had to upgrade their cornerbacks.

Now the team has addressed the position by bringing in a veteran starter.

According to multiple reports, Houston is signing Steven Nelson to a two-year, $10 million deal.

Nelson spent the 2021 season with the Eagles, starting 16 games. He recorded 50 total tackles with an interception and seven passes defensed.

Originally a third-round pick in the 2015 draft, Nelson played his first four years with Kansas City. He then started 30 games for the Steelers between the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

In all, Nelson has appeared in 98 games with 84 starts. He’s picked off eight career passes with 59 passes defensed.

Nelson joins a group of cornerbacks that includes Desmond King, Isaac Yiadom, M.J. Stewart, Lonnie Johnson Jr., Tavierre Thomas, Tremon Smith, and Jimmy Moreland. Houston added Yiadom and Stewart on the open market and brought back King.