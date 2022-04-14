A Kyler Murray holdout would get very expensive

Posted by Mike Florio on April 14, 2022, 7:22 PM EDT
Arizona Cardinals v Dallas Cowboys
Getty Images

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray reportedly won’t play under the current terms of the fourth year of his rookie contract. This implies that he’ll hold out, if he doesn’t get a new deal that he deems acceptable.

He has every right to do that. Despite the terms of his individual contract, the Collective Bargaining Agreement gives him the right to withhold services in order to get whatever he wants, whether a new contract from the Cardinals or a trade to a team that will give him one.

If he ultimately holds out, what will it cost? Per the CBA, he’d be fined $40,000 per day. Far more importantly, he’d lose the vast majority of his 2022 compensation — a 90-man roster bonus in the amount of $4.524 million — if he doesn’t report by the third day of training camp.

If he’s willing to forfeit $4.524 million by not showing up by the third day of camp, why not also give up his $765,000 salary and sit out the whole year? Well, doing so would result in the forfeiture of more than $5.8 million in paid but unearned signing bonus money.

So, yes, it could get very expensive for Murray to stay away in order to force a new contract or a trade. Still, the overriding question would be whether the Cardinals would relent and trade or pay him, or whether the Cardinals would take the old-school play-for-us-or-play-for-no-one approach, squatting on Murray’s rights indefinitely.

If that happens, Murray has an ace in the hole. He can go play baseball in the Oakland A’s system. If push comes to shove, maybe he will.

10 responses to “A Kyler Murray holdout would get very expensive

  1. It’s obvious he doesn’t know his worth. He will get paid like an elite QB when he plays like one.

  5. He’s worth 25 million a year, and not a penny more. He likely wants 40+, which is not based on reality of his skills compared to other QBs. I’d let him rot.

  6. He’s in the top fourth, maybe the top third of NFL QBs. If he wants the tenth-best QB contract, fine. But something tells me he wants much more than that. Good luck with MLB curveballs, Kyler.

  7. I can’t remember a player I went from liking to disliking quicker than Kyler Murray.

  8. “Playing baseball” doesn’t equate to success in baseball. Hitting a 97mph fast ball or a big league curve isn’t an easy thing to do. It’s why so many high draft picks wash out, because they can’t cut it. It’s far from automatic that Murray will have success and be able to make a living playing baseball. It’s a short term option but if he struggles early on, all the leverage shifts to the Cardinals sitting on him.

  10. The Oakland A’s are not an ace in the hole. The A’s offered $14 million guaranteed for a guy that would go to the minors (starting in late July or August of this year) and owe back the Cardinals the prorated signing bonus of $5.8 million. He would be in the minors for at least 2 years (if he was lucky) and then make the MLB Minimum for at least 2 years. That ace in the hole would cost him over $100 million.

