Aidan Hutchinson, Ickey Ekwonu among 21 prospects set to attend draft

Getty Images

If Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson is the first overall pick in this year’s draft, he’ll be in Las Vegas to commemorate the moment.

The NFL announced a list of 21 players who are expected to be in attendance for this year’s draft. It is highlighted by Huntchinson, who is the consensus favorite to go to the Jaguars with the top pick.

Other players expected to go off the board early in the proceedings are also set to be in Vegas. N.C. State tackle Ickey Ekwonu, Alabama tackle Evan Neal LSU defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux, Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton, and Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner are also on the list of attendees.

The rest of the players that are expected to be on hand on April 28 are listed below.

Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral

Mississippi State tackle Charles Cross

Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis

Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean

Washington cornerback Kyler Gordon

Florida State edge rusher Jermaine Johnson II

Boston College offensive lineman Zion Johnson

Purdue edge rusher George Karlaftis

Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd

USC wide receiver Drake London

Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave

Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams

Liberty quarterback Malik Willis

Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson

Georgia defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt