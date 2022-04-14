Antonio Gibson: We’re tired of backlash, we won’t get it if we win

Getty Images

Running back Antonio Gibson has been in Washington for two seasons and he’s seen his team go through a lifetime of off-field turmoil.

They’ve changed their name, been fined for workplace misconduct, seen owner Daniel Snyder accused of harassment, and they now face allegations of financial misconduct on top of everything else. Gibson hasn’t been involved with any of that, but he’s heard the negative comments about the organization from around the football world and is ready to hear a different tune this year.

“We get a lot of backlash on the team,” Gibson said, via Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network. “We’re tired of it. We just got to show ’em. We don’t get that talk if we’re winning games, we got to start winning games and people forget about all that. That’s what we plan on doing.”

Gibson’s words echo the sentiments shared by Commanders head coach Ron Rivera about winning being a disinfectant for the organization. Others will argue that there’s so much rotten about the organization that winning won’t overshadow the mess, but the Commanders might as well try winning on the field to balance out all that’s wrong off of it.