Baker Mayfield opens up about extent of shoulder injury

Posted by Mike Florio on April 14, 2022, 9:48 AM EDT
For teams assessing whether to pursue quarterback Baker Mayfield, the challenge becomes understanding the differences between two good seasons (2018 and 2020) and two bad ones (2019 and 2021). It’s a little easier to understand why things went poorly for Mayfield in 2021.

His left shoulder was messed up, badly.

Yes, it was his own fault for trying to make a tackle after throwing a Week Two interception against the Texans. It happened in the first half of a September game. Definitely not the occasion to throw caution to the wind by hurling his body into the fray. The shoulder injury plagued him for the rest of the year, and it clearly affected his performance.

Consider this quote from his recent appearance on the Ya Neva Know podcast: “So I tore my labrum completely, like full front and like basically 90 percent in the back. That was Week Two. I did that in the first half. Played the rest of the game, I was fine. . . . Four weeks later, we were playing the Cardinals, and I dislocated my shoulder again. But I dislocated it so bad and at a different angle that the bone, like the humerus that goes up into your shoulder socket, like the big bone right here [that] comes up into your ball and socket and it forced its way out. And I fractured the bone because it wasn’t gonna be a clean exit. So I fractured the bone. So when I had the labrum done and that fracture, the inflammation and everything, I had no function in my left shoulder. And we were going into a Thursday game that week. Monday, I couldn’t lift my arm. When I couldn’t raise my arm, I was like, ‘I can’t do this.'”

To his credit, Mayfield spent much of the 2021 season downplaying the injury. Indeed, even when he knew he wouldn’t be able to play in a Thursday night game against the Broncos, he kept speaking as if he could and would.

On the same Monday that he decided he “can’t do this,” he said that the arm “feels like shit” but that he believes he’ll be able to play through it. The next day, he said he expects to play in the Thursday night game. His quotes created the clear impression that he believed he could play with the injury — and that he regarded it as his call and his call alone.

I have to make that decision,” Mayfield said at the time. “Only I know how my body feels. If anyone questions whether I am hindering the team and going out there injured, that is just not right. It is my decision. I get to say whether I am able to play or not, and that is just how it is.”

We now know that, before he said that, he already had decided, “I can’t do this.” The only way to reconcile his past words with his present words is that, in the moment, players like Mayfield are wired to play. It’s an admirable trait.

And he played as much as he could. That quality — the determination and the toughness and the refusal to make excuses — needs to be weighed by any team that is wondering whether it wants to roll the dice with Mayfield. While there clearly are some drawbacks (otherwise, Cleveland wouldn’t have decided to move on from him), there definitely are some positives.

  1. In hindsight, could Mayfield have gone to the Browns mid-season and said, “I can try to play through this, but I need some financial assurances via a long term deal” before I keep playing through this?

  2. Man…Cleveland did Baker dirty. In hindsight he should have sat out 3/4 of the season and took care of his arm since cleveland had no loayalty to him.

    Guy was pretty good when he didnt have a game injured shoulder.

    I hope Baker lands a sweet home and gets to give it back to cleveland.

  3. Why sign bake when there are several qualified adults available in the upcoming draft? Ill tell you why, because Haslam’s paying him 18m next year to play somewhere else! … and just like that, the buzzards begin to circle. And by buzzards, i mean pete carroll

  4. I hope the Seahawks can pick him up ,he’d be a lot better than what we got now..that’s including Geno…

  5. If Mayfield had chose to sit out most of the season to try to heal
    He would have been attacked for being soft and not willing to play in pain. Clearly a no-win situation
    And the fans in Cleveland don’t really deserve his talent there.
    Cleveland will continue to be the Bridesmaid and never the Bride…

  6. This is like staging a home before you put it on the market, or paying for a sweet detail before you sell your car, right?

  7. Baker is just such an arrogant little s—! Like his planting the flag crap, and his “I don’t care if people like me or not” attitude. Well guess what… read the comments here and you’ll see people really DON’T like you, so there’s that. He’s a short, so-so talented QB who is going to continue being a lightning rod with these silly interviews forever, or his tweets, or other social media “pronouncements,” so whoever takes on this egomaniac better be prepared for his self-centered attitude. And yes, for God’s sake, PLEASE stop with those really lame commercials!!!!! His acting is as bad as his QB play.

