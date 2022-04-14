Chris Olave visiting Eagles Thursday

Getty Images

The Eagles are bringing in another wide receiver as part of their pre-draft process.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the team is visiting with Ohio State wideout Chris Olave on Thursday. Alabama’s Jameson Williams was in for a meeting earlier this week.

Olave joins Williams in a group of players widely expected to be first-round picks later this month. He caught 65 passes for 936 yards and 13 touchdowns for the Buckeyes last season.

The Eagles have a pair of first-round picks at their disposal this year. If they use one on a receiver, it will mark three straight years that they’ve added a wideout in the first round. 2021’s addition was DeVonta Smith and he’s set to continue playing a big role for the team. 2020 first-rounder Jalen Reagor has disappointed to this point, though, and the interest in adding another high pick to the group doesn’t bode well for him in Philly.