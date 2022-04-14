Davis Mills: I’m extremely excited to continue working with Brandin Cooks

Getty Images

Texans receiver Brandin Cooks was the subject of trade rumors earlier this month, with a few teams potentially interested in acquiring him.

But then Houston signed him to a two-year extension with a reported $36 million in guaranteed money.

That means Texans young quarterback Davis Mills, headed into his second year, will continue to have the benefit of Cooks’ services on offense.

That’s something Mills said he was happy about earlier this week at the start of Houston’s offseason program.

“It’s huge that we signed him back,” Mills said. “I’m extremely excited to continue working with him. He has a ton of talent and makes it really hard on defenses to game plan to go out there to stop him, so that’s the biggest thing first. He’s also a great leader for our team and for the younger guys in that room who are going to be catching passes, for Nico [Collins], for Brevin [Jordan]. Just setting the example of how they work and that’s something that Nico and Brevin have fed on and looked at him to realize how a pro prepares and handles themselves week in and week out to continue to perform as the season goes on. I think those guys have taken that in last year and have really taken the next step going into this year.”

Cooks has played for the Texans for the last two years. He led Houston with 90 receptions, 1,037 yards, and six touchdowns in 2021.