Elandon Roberts: “Good thing” Dolphins kept defense together

Getty Images

There have been significant changes to the Dolphins this offseason, but you wouldn’t know that by looking at the defensive side of the ball.

Defensive coordinator Josh Boyer remains on staff after a change in head coaches and they re-signed a number of their own free agents. That group includes linebacker Elandon Roberts, who returns after posting 83 tackles, an interception he returned for a touchdown, a sack, and two forced fumbles during the 2021 season.

On Wednesday Roberts called it a “good thing” to have the bulk of the unit back to go with the revamped offense that new head coach Mike McDaniel has put together in Miami. He also shared his plans to take on a leading role this year.

“I just felt like this is my defense,” Roberts said, via Hal Habib of the Palm Beach Post. “I’m a leader on the team and a leader on the defense. It was kind of a no-brainer for me, to be honest with you.”

The landscape in the AFC is a daunting one right now, but the Dolphins are banking on their mixture of the old and the new taking them where they want to go in 2022 and beyond.