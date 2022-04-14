Geno Smith returns to the Seahawks on a one-year deal

Russell Wilson is gone, but Geno Smith is back.

The man who started multiple games in 2021 after Wilson suffered a finger injury has resigned with the Seahawks, per multiple reports. It’s a one-year deal.

It will be Smith’s third season in Seattle, and his tenth in the NFL. The 2013 second-round pick initially played for the Jets, where he was a two-year starter. He also has spent time with the Giants and the Chargers. He got the nod in late 2017 to start for the Giants, during the short-lived and ill-fated benching of Eli Manning.

The move gives the Seahawks three quarterbacks under contract: Smith, Drew Lock, and Jacob Eason. It remains to be seen whether they draft a quarterback or perhaps pursue Baker Mayfield. Recently, coach Pete Carroll said that the team would remain in the “quarterback business” even if Smith returns.

One open item of business remains for Smith, as it relates to off-field concerns. He was arrested on suspicion of DUI charges following the team’s Week 18 game in January. He reportedly was driving 96 miles per hour in a 60 mph zone.

  4. This might suggest that Drew Lock has a legitimate shot to become the franchise starter, going forward. I now believe that #40 or #41 draft pick will be used on a QB, if one of the top 4 drops that far. #9 will be an O-Line, DE or CB position, if not traded. Trading #9 is now much more likely, than not.

  6. It is as it should be, Geno’s job to lose. I’d be shocked if he doesn’t win the job and continue throwing to Lockett and Metcalf.

    It would be foolish to try Lock or Baker or anyone else without acknowledging that Geno is better than them both.

  7. Seahawks are locked in for Bryce Young next year …great insurance policy in case Lock gets hurt…critical to have a bad backup in this tanking effort.

