Geno Smith returns to the Seahawks on a one-year deal

Getty Images

Russell Wilson is gone, but Geno Smith is back.

The man who started multiple games in 2021 after Wilson suffered a finger injury has resigned with the Seahawks, per multiple reports. It’s a one-year deal.

It will be Smith’s third season in Seattle, and his tenth in the NFL. The 2013 second-round pick initially played for the Jets, where he was a two-year starter. He also has spent time with the Giants and the Chargers. He got the nod in late 2017 to start for the Giants, during the short-lived and ill-fated benching of Eli Manning.

The move gives the Seahawks three quarterbacks under contract: Smith, Drew Lock, and Jacob Eason. It remains to be seen whether they draft a quarterback or perhaps pursue Baker Mayfield. Recently, coach Pete Carroll said that the team would remain in the “quarterback business” even if Smith returns.

One open item of business remains for Smith, as it relates to off-field concerns. He was arrested on suspicion of DUI charges following the team’s Week 18 game in January. He reportedly was driving 96 miles per hour in a 60 mph zone.