Is Derek Carr a top-10 quarterback?

Posted by Mike Florio on April 14, 2022, 8:02 PM EDT
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders
Getty Images

When performing a up-or-down exercise of whether any given player is a top-10 quarterback, the total list of top-10 quarterbacks quickly reaches 20. Thus, given that Derek Carr is once again being paid like a top-10 quarterback (unless the Raiders dump him after one year of his new four-year deal), it’s fair to ask whether he’s a top-10 quarterback.

The easy answer: No. He’s not.

He’s close. But there are at least 10 quarterbacks who are objectively better than Carr, currently.

In no particular order: Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, Matthew Stafford, Deshaun Watson, Dak Prescott, Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson, Justin Herbert, and Russell Wilson. Objectively speaking, each is better than Carr. And that’s 11.

He likely lands somewhere between 11 and 16, rounding out the top half of the league. Those in that conversation include Matt Ryan, Ryan Tannehill, Kirk Cousins, Kyler Murray, and Carr.

Top 16 is nothing to be ashamed of. There are plenty of great quarterbacks currently in the NFL. Carr is one of them. But he’s not one of the best 10.

Permalink 7 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

7 responses to “Is Derek Carr a top-10 quarterback?

  1. Lamar Jackson is not better than better than Carr and it isn’t even close. Lamar can’t throw.

  2. JoeuBosa says he gets shook and I believe him. Carr is clear fourth QBs in AFC WEST. Of course he isn’t too 10

  3. Carr gets shook too easily to be a top 10 QB. When he needed to throw a TD pass to advance the Raiders in the playoffs, he threw an INT. That is what you will always get from Carr.

  5. Lamar Jackson? Lol

    I’ll take Derek Carr over Jackson every day of the week.

  6. Nothing like a rankings piece to get all the jugheads in the comments to insist their “educated” opinions are objective facts. This oughta be good XD

  7. Yes.

    In the current era hes one of the most clutch QBs in recent memory when it comes to 4th quarter comebacks. Elite deep ball accuracy and top 10 arm. Elevates those around him which is his best quality and the staple of franchise QBs. On top of all that hes gotten better every year, as long as he has an average defense to back him up hes one of the best in the league no doubt.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.