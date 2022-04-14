Isaiah Likely visiting with Bills on Thursday

Getty Images

The Bills are doing some homework on one of the tight ends in this year’s draft class.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Isaiah Likely is visiting with Buffalo on Thursday.

Likely was a two-time first-team All-Sun Belt honoree and was a significant offensive contributor in all four of his seasons at Coastal Carolina.

Though he had only 12 receptions for 106 yards as a freshman in 2018, he still led the team with five receiving touchdowns. In 2020, he caught 30 passes for 601 yards with five touchdowns. And then as a senior in 2021, he caught 59 passes for 912 yards with 12 scores.

Rapoport also notes that Likely recently went on a pre-draft visit with the Jets and will head to Arizona to visit with the Cardinals next week.