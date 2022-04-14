Jessie Lemonier re-signs with Lions

Getty Images

The Lions start their offseason program next week and defensive end Jessie Lemonier is officially back on the roster in time to join the team for workouts.

Lemonier was tendered as an exclusive rights free agent earlier this offseason and the NFL’s daily transaction wire from Wednesday shows that he signed that tender. He was one of 13 exclusive rights free agents tendered by the Lions this year.

Lemonier entered the NFL with the Chargers in 2020 and was cut last summer after playing six games as a rookie. He joined the Lions practice squad last September and was promoted to the active roster in October.

Lemonier played in seven games and made two starts after that promotion and recorded 15 tackles and 1.5 sacks in those appearances.