Justin Jefferson: Contract comes with the process, I’m focused on what I can do right now

Getty Images

This offseason has been a lucrative one for wide receivers signing long-term contracts with new teams or extending their runs with their current teams and that’s not a development that’s likely to go unnoticed by wideouts who are in line for new deals of their own or will be in the near future.

Vikings wideout Justin Jefferson is headed into his third NFL season, which leaves him in the latter group for the time being. On Wednesday, the prospect of landing a deal like the ones that Davante Adams, Stefon Diggs, and Tyreek Hill have signed was posed to Jefferson when he spoke to reporters at the team facility.

“That comes with the process,” Jefferson said, via Dane Mizutani of the Pioneer Press. “I’m really just focused on what I can do right now leading the team, being a captain of the team, and going out there and performing the best I can. That’s all I can do at this point.”

Jefferson didn’t name specific individual goals for the 2022 season, but said that he is “planning on keeping on going up” from his first two years. He posted 196 catches for 3,016 yards and 17 touchdowns in those campaigns, so anything bigger is going to set the stage for quite the contract.