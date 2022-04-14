Justin Simmons: “No doubt” our ability to compete will come down to defense

Getty Images

Safety Justin Simmons has noticed the different vibe around the Broncos now that Russell Wilson is the team’s starting quarterback and he believes the change in energy is an exciting one for Denver.

Exciting as it is, Simmons doesn’t believe that Wilson is going to determine whether the team is going to compete at a high level all by himself. While he agrees that, “in a lot of cases and scenarios, it’s a quarterback-driven league,” he also believes that the adage about defenses winning championships still carries the day.

“That’s still the standard for us moving forward,” Simmons said, via Kyle Newman of the Denver Post. “If we want to compete and hold up that Lombardi Trophy, it’s no doubt going to come down to how we play on the defensive side of the ball. That’s going to be our attitude and mentality all year.”

In a division with Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert, and Derek Carr piloting the opposing offenses, it is going to be hard to make a living winning shootouts on a weekly basis. That lends support to Simmons’ notion that Denver’s ultimate landing spot is going to be heavily determined by the defense.