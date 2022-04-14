Kemoko Turay signing with 49ers

Posted by Myles Simmons on April 14, 2022, 1:15 PM EDT
The 49ers are adding another defensive lineman.

Kemoko Turay has agreed to sign a one-year deal with San Francisco, per agency Sportstars Inc.

Turay took a free-agent visit with the 49ers last week.

A second-round pick in the 2018 draft, Turay played his first four seasons with the Colts. He appeared in 14 games with three starts as a rookie but has not started a game for the team since, with 2019 and 2020 hampered by injury. Last year, he had a career-high 5.5 sacks and five tackles for loss while appearing in 13 games.

In all, Turay has 12.0 sacks, seven tackles for loss, and 29 quarterback hits in 38 games.

