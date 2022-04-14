Liam Coen: Great if head coach opportunities come, but not why I took Rams OC job

USA TODAY Sports

Working for Sean McVay has been a good way to position yourself for a head coaching job in recent seasons.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor, Chargers head coach Brandon Staley, and Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell all worked for McVay right before or shortly before landing their current jobs. Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and assistant head coach/tight ends coach Thomas Brown also interviewed for jobs this offseason, so it wasn’t a surprise that offensive coordinator Liam Coen was asked about his own head coaching aspirations this week.

Coen acknowledged that’s a job he wants, but that it wasn’t what led him to return to the Rams after a year running the offense at the University of Kentucky.

“If those opportunities come at some point, then great,” Coen said, via Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times. “It’s obviously the pinnacle of your career in terms of this profession, is getting to be a head football coach in the National Football League. And to say that wasn’t a goal of mine or isn’t a goal of mine, I’d be lying. . . . But that’s not why ultimately you come take this job. . . . Sean and this staff and this organization is just always adapting, always evolving, and that’s something I want to continue to be a part of.”

LaFleur has won three straight division titles, Taylor opposed McVay in the Super Bowl, and Staley led the Chargers to a winning record in his first season. More success for their teams and the Rams in 2022 will likely push Coen into or close to the mix for the next round of head coaching interviews.