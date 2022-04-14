Matt Eberflus: Justin Fields in “a great spot” learning offense

Getty Images

The Bears are coming to the end of their second week of offseason work and head coach Matt Eberflus updated the progress of one crucial player during an appearance on The Cris Collinsworth Podcast.

Eberflus said last mont that he is looking for a big jump from quarterback Justin Fields in his second season with the team. It will be his first season running the offense being installed by offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and Eberflus said that he likes where Fields is in his adoption of the new system.

“I think he’s in a great spot,” Eberflus said, via the team’s website. “He’s been meeting with the offensive staff, and he feels very comfortable in this offense. This is a rhythm-and-timing offense. It’s based in the West Coast system. It’s going to be very quarterback-friendly for him. It’s been quarterback-friendly for a lot of guys in the past. You can see the way that it’s coached, the rhythm and timing of it, of the passing game, is really going to help him understand when to get rid of the ball, what his progressions are. He’s going to have a clear understanding of what the offense is. And he’s really doing a good job right now of grasping that and helping to teach it to the other players as well.”

It’s way too early in the calendar to make any judgments on how Fields will do in the offense, but the team will step up their work a little next week with a three-day voluntary minicamp.