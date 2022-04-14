Packers signing Sammy Watkins to one-year deal

Posted by Josh Alper on April 14, 2022, 2:21 PM EDT
Baltimore Ravens v Las Vegas Raiders
The Packers have added a piece to their receiving corps.

Veteran wideout Sammy Watkins visited the team on Thursday and things went well enough that Watkins has agreed to a one-year deal with the team. According to multiple reports, the deal is worth up to $4 million.

The Packers will be Watkins’ fifth NFL team. He spent three years with the Bills, a year with the Rams, and three years with the Chiefs before joining the Ravens in 2021. He played 13 games for Baltimore and ended the season with 27 catches for 394 yards and a touchdown.

Watkins joins Randall Cobb and Allen Lazard at the top of the Packers wide receiver depth chart. Amari Rodgers, Juwann Winfree, Malik Taylor, Rico Gafford, and Chris Blair are also on the roster in Green Bay.

47 responses to “Packers signing Sammy Watkins to one-year deal

  2. The only bad thing is that it lessens the chance they’ll trade for McLaurin. Well, on to the draft to complete the reloading.

  3. The Packers do things on the cheap most of the time. Mr. Watkins was rated high coming out of college, and has played with some really good QBs. He should know how to do it by now, so maybe the Packers catch lightening in a bottle.

  5. For the five or so games he plays he will put up great numbers with ARod.

  6. Low risk and inexpensive investment. If he is rejuvenated, great. If he is washed up, it didn’t cost much.

  8. So this was the BIG super secret veteran WR deal we have been hearing about?

    Now gutey can use his two firsts for something other than WR again.

  10. He should get a lot more catches now that he will have a real QB throwing the ball to him. What was he thinking signing with the Ravens in the first place.

  12. Sometimes I admit I don’t know what I’m talking about. I swore this guy would be a superstar coming out of Clemson.

  21. So the Packers now have Sammy Watkins and Randall Cobb as starting WR’s. This would be great news…if it were 2014. Maybe they could see if Jordy Nelson or Donald Driver are available.

  22. GB has never been “in it to win it.” They’re happy to be competitive. Packer fans have so little in their life that being competitive and making the playoffs is good enough. The record over the last 5 years although good is misleading. They are a soft team. Even without Adam’s they’ll win 10 plus games make the playoffs and lose. It’s who they are these days.

  25. Watkins is certainly an NFLer, but he can’t carry load.

    This is a mere bandaid, what the patient requires is sutures.

  26. he really is a difference maker on the field when he can stay there. i really love the way he plays the game and I’m rooting for him to have success unless he plays the chiefs in the SB.

  27. Watkins has made a whole lot of money in his career. Unfortunately, his production has not matched his lofty compensation.

  30. Better wrap him in bubble wrap until the season starts, good player but bad luck with injuries.

  32. Veteran leadership is always good, but I’m guessing 50 catches for 600 yards. A home run in the draft is still the #1 priority.

  39. Lol. Packer’s chance of trading for McClaurin just went from zero to negative?

  40. Ok what are the odds on how many games he plays this year? I’ll take the under on 8. What are the odds it’s a hamstring injury? I’ll take the over.

  41. “The Packers have added a piece to their receiving corps.”

    A piece of what exactly? Haha

  43. Watkins is Doug Whaley’s legacy to the NFL.
    He was drafted high to a team that didn’t have an elite QB at the time. Then he’s been injured a good amount of time.
    He’s had himself an NFL career, but considering where he was drafted, he’s been an underachiever.

  44. It’s cold in GB, just like Buffalo….. we all saw how well he responds to that issue…. 6-7 games at full speed max…..

  45. He’s pretty much a 3/4th WR if he can stay healthy…he was never a factor with Mahomes throwing to him 2 years ago…

  46. There are plenty of WRs who contributed well in their first year. Justin Jefferson literally put up like 1300 yards in his first year which was just the year before last.

