Packers signing Sammy Watkins to one-year deal

The Packers have added a piece to their receiving corps.

Veteran wideout Sammy Watkins visited the team on Thursday and things went well enough that Watkins has agreed to a one-year deal with the team. According to multiple reports, the deal is worth up to $4 million.

The Packers will be Watkins’ fifth NFL team. He spent three years with the Bills, a year with the Rams, and three years with the Chiefs before joining the Ravens in 2021. He played 13 games for Baltimore and ended the season with 27 catches for 394 yards and a touchdown.

Watkins joins Randall Cobb and Allen Lazard at the top of the Packers wide receiver depth chart. Amari Rodgers, Juwann Winfree, Malik Taylor, Rico Gafford, and Chris Blair are also on the roster in Green Bay.