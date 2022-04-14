Report: Cardinals have not made contract offer to Kyler Murray

Getty Images

In March, quarterback Kyler Murray claimed his social-media scrub had nothing to do with the Cardinals, in what was an apparent olive branch from him to the organization.

Then at the annual league meeting, Arizona head coach Kliff Kingsbury said the franchise and Murray were “in a good place.”

But there still could be trouble in paradise.

NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reported on Tuesday that the Cardinals have yet to make an extension offer to Murray. And Murray’s agent Eric Burkhardt informed Arizona weeks ago that he was pulling his opening proposal off the table.

Pelissero adds that while other teams are monitoring the situation, the Cardinals insist Murray will not be traded.

Murray just became extension eligible after the conclusion of the 2021 season — his third year as a pro. The 2019 No. 1 overall pick is set to make about $5.5 million in base salary for the upcoming season. With Las Vegas’ Derek Carr becoming the latest in a string of quarterbacks to sign a lucrative contract extension in the last couple of months on Wednesday, apparently Murray wants to be next.

The Cardinals have to make a decision on Murray’s fifth-year option by May 2, but it seems obvious that they’ll exercise it to put Murray under contract through 2023. That is, unless something dramatically changes and Murray gets traded to another team before then.

Murray has been named to the last two Pro Bowls. While the Cardinals did improve to 11-6 and earn a postseason berth after finishing 8-8 last year, they collapsed toward the end of the season. They lose four of their last five regular-season games and were not competitive in a loss to the Rams in the wild card round.

In 14 games, Murray completed 69.2 percent of his passes for 3,787 yards with 24 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 2021. he also rushed for 423 yards with five TDs.