Sammy Watkins visiting Packers

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 14, 2022, 11:59 AM EDT
Free agent wide receiver Sammy Watkins is taking a visit to Green Bay.

The Packers are hosting Watkins today, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Watkins spent last year with the Ravens and had a disappointing season, with career-lows in catches (27), yards (394) and touchdowns (one).

But while Watkins has never lived up to the hype since the Bills took him with the fourth overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft, he has undeniable talent, and pairing him with Aaron Rodgers could give him an opportunity to make plays.

The 28-year-old Watkins spent three seasons on the Bills, one on the Rams and three on the Chiefs before landing in Baltimore last year. His career-best season came in his second year in Buffalo, when he caught 60 passes for 1,047 yards and nine touchdowns, with an average of 10.9 yards per target.

  4. This is a good fit for GB. Sammy has his money 💰. He will come on an affordable contract. He could be their top receiver next year.

  5. Kinda difficult to put up big numbers in Baltimore, when your QB is a glorified running back “beep beep” roadrunner on every other play. Garbage.

  7. SOlid! The guy has the speed and skills to still be a veteran playmaker. And give him the NFL MVP tossin him the rock and we have a good pick up.

  9. The bottom feeders do what they do best. Bottom feed. Memo to AR: Say goodbye to R-E-L-A-X, say hello to R-E-B-U-I-L-D. LMAO at these clowns.

  10. Great! An aging receiver that hasn’t had a 1,000 yard season since 2015! Should fit in well with Randall Cobb!

  11. Good Player. We Love Sammy in Kansas City. We just wish he were not hurt as often as it seems.

