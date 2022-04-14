Trevor Lawrence: I think it’s important to learn from last year

Getty Images

The 2021 season was a disaster for the Jaguars and their No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence.

But now the slate has been wiped clean with Doug Pederson — a head coach who comes in with the instant credibility of having won Super Bowl LII with the Eagles.

But Lawrence isn’t interested in completely dismissing what happened in 2021. While the quarterback realizes the importance of moving forward, he also has an appreciation for learning from the past.

“I wouldn’t say starting over,” Lawrence said this week at the start of the offseason program. “In some ways, yeah. I wouldn’t say everyone, but most of the coaches are new, still have a couple that carried over. But I would say just from an energy and morale boost, it does feel like starting over in a good way. There’s a lot of positivity in the locker room, the building, a lot of energy which has been great.

“But I’ll say, I think it’s important to just kind of learn from last year and always not necessarily think about that all the time — you don’t want to think about the bad things. But you want to use what you learned and not make the same mistakes, especially as individuals, as players. Things that went right, went wrong, we all have things we can get better at. For me, I learned so much I wouldn’t say it’s like starting over because I’m thankful for those things I learned. I don’t want to start over. I want to keep those in my back pocket. So, stuff like that, I think it’s a good way to look at it and I think guys are doing that.”

Lawrence and the Jaguars finished the season 3-14, with Lawrence completing 59.6 percent of his passes for 3,641 yards with 12 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.

But Jacksonville finished the season on a high note, defeating the Colts 26-11 in Week 18. Perhaps some of those good vibes will carry over into 2022.