Urban Meyer: Report that I didn’t know who Aaron Donald was is “so silly”

Getty Images

It’s no secret that Urban Meyer did a terrible job last year as head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars. But one recent report made Meyer out to be shockingly ignorant of life in the NFL. That was the report that said Meyer didn’t know who Aaron Donald was when the Jaguars were preparing to play the Rams.

Meyer recently said on Tim May’s podcast that that’s false.

“When I heard, someone told me that, I’ve heard silly things before in my life. It’s almost — you shouldn’t even address something like that, it’s so silly,” Meyer said. “I don’t know who Aaron Donald is? I shake my head, what are you talking about?”

Meyer says that for all the talk about all the things that went wrong in Jacksonville, all he can really say is that he was fired because he had a bad record. At the same time, Meyer suggested that he thought the Jaguars were making progress.

“I believe we got fired because we didn’t win enough games,” Meyer said. “We had good enough players to win games. We didn’t do a good job. I’ve always been a person, you are what your record is. We were 2-11, that’s terrible. Now, they lost 15 games straight before that. So it was a build. And I believe we would have turned it. I thought we turned it when we beat the Buffalo Bills.”

But after beating the Bills, the Jaguars lost five straight, and then Meyer was fired.