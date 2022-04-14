What would the Seahawks trade for Baker Mayfield?

Posted by Mike Florio on April 14, 2022, 12:52 PM EDT
Arizona Cardinals v Cleveland Browns
Getty Images

In a podcast interview that debuted on Wednesday, Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield called Seattle the “most likely option” or his next destination. This presumes the Seahawks want him.

If they do, how will they go about getting him?

The Browns are stuck. They owe Mayfield $18.8 million for 2022, fully guaranteed. If they can’t find a trade partner, their options become keeping him on the roster for the full season (awkward) or cutting him. If they cut him, he can sign with any team for the minimum salary of $1.035 million — with the Browns picking up the balance.

The Seahawks, if they want Mayfield, know the Browns are stuck. The Seahawks can tell the Browns that Seattle will pay only $1.035 million, the Browns will pay the rest, and the Browns will have to give the Seahawks a low-round pick in order to complete the transaction.

Sure, the Browns could just cut Mayfield and let him sign with Seattle for $1.035 million. But the Browns (and the Seahawks) would then assume the risk that the Steelers would intervene.

Yes, the Steelers. Mayfield surely would relish the opportunity to stick it to the Browns by playing for a bitter rival. He would be better than Mitchell Trubisky or Mason Rudolph, and coach Mike Tomlin quite possibly would be able to nudge Mayfield into becoming the best version of himself that he can be.

Look at what Tomlin has done with players like Antonio Brown. For years, Tomlin kept Brown’s unique personality in check. Ditto for Ben Roethlisberger, whose transformation from heel to hero happened on Tomlin’s watch.

It makes too much sense for the team and for the player. Which is why the Browns need to come up with a solution that results in Mayfield landing in another division in a different conference. That’s where the Seahawks can squeeze Cleveland, holding out for a deal that is aimed not at getting value for Mayfield but at ensuring the Browns won’t have to deal with him in the AFC North, in 2022 or beyond.

Back to Seattle. The other benefit to blinking is that the Seahawks would get Mayfield now. He’d be part of the offseason program. He’d be fully prepared to play, and to play well, in 2022. But what would blinking consist of? How much would the Seahawks surrender now for a player that they may be able to get later, if patient?

Regardless of when the deal gets done, it won’t be easy for the Seahawks and Browns to find a middle ground. Especially if the Seahawks are the only team that wants to trade for Mayfield, and to which Mayfield wants to be traded.

Whatever happens, the Browns won’t be getting a huge return for Mayfield. They’ve already replaced him. They’ve moved on. He’s moving on. And the deal the Browns will do in order to engineer that next move won’t nearly be what it would have been if, for example, the Browns were trying to do it a year ago.

Permalink 21 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

21 responses to “What would the Seahawks trade for Baker Mayfield?

  3. Seattle gives up 5th rounder [basically worthless anyway] and browns pay $12M of $18M.

  6. Mayfield is damaged goods and any deal with be a classic “distress sale.” But Seattle makes sense.

  7. Why would the Browns be afraid to face him when they are kicking him to the curb?! Garrett is already licking his chops lol

  8. “I’m just a poor boy, nobody loves me…” Baker Mayfield in Freddy Mercury impersonation

  10. Are we sure Mayfield beats out Trubisky? I am sure we can look at stats and say it is crazy to think otherwise but as far as raw talent I would take Bisky. He was thrusted into NFL action without hardly any college experience by a franchise that has no idea how to develop QBs (sorry Fields, its true). Bisky has the better build, more athletic and the bigger arm. I like Mayfield and if you are filming a commericial he is your guy but never liked him to be more than a back up.

  11. Nothing. The Seahawks don’t need Mayfield in their current plans. They especially don’t need to give up any capital to acquire him. If anything, the Browns should have to give the Seahawks some draft picks in order to take on the fully guaranteed contract of Mayfield, similar to 2017 where the Browns received a 2nd and 6th round pick for taking on Brock Osweiler’s contract from the Texans.

  13. Poor Baker. Poor? He will have enough money to live his dream for the rest of his life right now if he wants to. We should all be so fortunate. Go into acting, Baker. you seem to be a natural at that. No more getting beat up by the big guys trying to destroy you on the field…

  15. Baker Reagan Mayfield: 60 g, 29-30, 1185/1924, 61.6%, 14125yd, 92TD, 56INT, QBR 87.8

    Mitch Trubisky: 57 g, 29-21, 1016/1585, 64.1%, 10652yd, 64TD, 38INT, QBR 87.0

    I’m not certain Mayfield is de facto better than Mitch.

  16. Except for the fact that the little boy in the corner has NO control over his destination at this point and if he continues to speak first and think second, he could be in violation of his current contract, thus voiding all guaranteed money from the team that currently has his contractual rights.

  18. Why would the Seahawks have to surrender anything now in the scenario you proposed? They pay $1M and get a low round pick from the Browns. They surely wouldn’t trade a pick for him and they don’t need to, given the situation the Browns put themselves in as usual.

  19. A ham sandwich?

    If I had to pay Baker 18M he would be on my sidelines acting professionally as a backup. Andrew Berry doesn’t strike me as someone who would see otherwise, unless a non div rival would take on 80% of his pay. Sure Baker could cause a scene and act unprofessionally but that would only be to his detriment, not Cleveland’s. That’s smart business. I do not prescribe to the notion of “cancers in the locker room”. Baker lost the locker room long ago and anyone jumping on that bandwagon will be quickly shown the door.

  20. Nothing. no team will offer anything to take on the 18 million guaranteed. And, again, the Steelers do not want him. They’ve seen him play.

  21. Cleveland having to pay Baker to beat them twice a year. This a new level of Browns I didn’t think possible to achieve.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.