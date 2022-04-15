Attorney: Kelvin Joseph did not shoot Cameron Ray

USA TODAY Sports

The attorney for Kelvin Joseph told the Dallas Morning News that the Cowboys cornerback was a passenger in a vehicle involved in a drive-by shooting that killed a 20-year-old. But the attorney, Barry Sorrels, said Joseph was unarmed.

Cameron Ray died March 18 from gunshots fired from a back SUV following a fight earlier in the night outside a nightclub.

“Kelvin Joseph did not shoot Cameron Ray,” Sorrels told the Morning News. “Mr. Ray’s death is a tragedy, and Kelvin extends his deepest condolences for the family’s loss. On the night of March 17 [sic], Kelvin was unarmed and was not looking for violence. He found himself in a situation that escalated without his knowledge or consent.

“Along with condolences to the Ray family, Kelvin apologizes to the Dallas community for being anywhere near this type of incident. The investigation is ongoing, and we intend to respect the process.”

Joseph’s involvement in the fight became known when Dallas police recently released surveillance video to KDFW-TV. Joseph, whose rapper pseudonym is “YKDV Bossman Fat,” was wearing his signature necklace with a YKDV medallion. (YKDV stands for “You Know Da Vibe.”)

Texas’ law of parties could potentially lead to charges for anyone in the SUV at the time of the shooting, according to the DMN.

The Cowboys made Joseph a second-round choice in 2021, and he played 164 defensive snaps and 142 on special teams in 10 games with two starts. He totaled 16 tackles and two pass breakups.