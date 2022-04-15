Colts sign Brandon Kemp

Getty Images

Cornerback Stephon Gilmore isn’t the only player joining the Colts on Friday.

Team owner Jim Irsay announced that the team is signing tackle Brandon Kemp as well. Reports earlier in the day indicated Kemp was visiting the team.

Kemp signed with the Titans after going undrafted out of Valdosta State. He failed to make the team out of training camp, but stuck around the practice squad and wound up spending the 2021 season on injured reserve. The Titans released him a little over a week ago.

The Colts plan to give Matt Pryor first crack at the left tackle job and Braden Smith is back at right tackle. Kemp will vie for a role further down the depth chart.