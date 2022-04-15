Colts sign Stephon Gilmore

Getty Images

The top available free agent has found his next team.

Veteran cornerback Stephon Gilmore is signing with the Colts.

Gilmore was the No. 18 player on our list of the NFL’s Top 100 free agents, and the highest-ranked player who wasn’t already spoken for. (Tyrann Mathieu is now our top-ranked available player.)

Last season Gilmore was traded by the Patriots to the Panthers and struggled through injuries, eventually playing only half the season and usually not starting when he did play. But at his best he’s been one of the top cornerbacks in the NFL, and in 2019 he was the league’s defensive player of the year.

Gilmore will turn 32 in September, but the Colts still think he has something left, and after acquiring Matt Ryan, the Colts have now made another move that shows they view themselves as contenders in win-now mode.