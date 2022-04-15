Commanders worked out Carson Strong

Getty Images

The Commanders traded for Carson Wentz this offseason, but that doesn’t mean they are set at the position. With only Wentz and Taylor Heinicke on the roster, the team will add another quarterback at some point.

That could come via the draft.

Washington held a private draft workout with University of Nevada quarterback Carson Strong and tight end Cole Turner this week, Ben Standig of TheAthletic.com reports. Offensive coordinator Scott Turner was among those at the throwing session.

The Steelers have had Strong in town for a pre-draft visit.

Strong, a three-year starter at Nevada, set a program record with 36 touchdown passes in 2021. The Vacaville, California, native was named the Mountain West offensive player of the year in both 2020 and 2021.

He is projected as a third day choice.