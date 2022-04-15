Cowboys: We are aware of Kelvin Joseph’s possible connection to Cameron Ray’s murder

Getty Images

The Cowboys released a statement concerning cornerback Kelvin Joseph on Friday.

Thursday brought word that police in Dallas want to speak to Joseph about the murder of Cameron Ray in a drive-by shooting last month. Video appeared to show a confrontation involving Joseph, Ray and others before the shooting.

“The Dallas Cowboys are aware of the tragic incident that occurred in Dallas on March 18,” the statement said. “Our hearts go out to Mr. Ray’s family and loved ones. The organization is aware of Kelvin Joseph’s possible connection to this incident. We are in contact with Dallas law enforcement and have alerted the NFL office. We have no further comment at this time.”

Joseph reportedly told the Cowboys that he was at the scene, but not involved in the shooting. The NFL said, via Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, that the matter is under review under the Personal Conduct Policy.